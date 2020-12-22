The still-soaring real estate market in Louisiana during the pandemic has made house flipping less common but still lucrative, data shows.
The number of houses flipped in the third quarter dropped to 444, just 4.5% of all homes sold during that time, according to data from real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions.
That’s down 28% from the second quarter, 24% from a year ago and almost half the total of the state’s busiest quarter, when 876 homes were flipped in the second quarter of 2019. Nationwide flipped homes made up 5% of all sales, data shows, down from 6.7% during the second quarter.
Home sales remain up significantly from a year ago in Acadiana and Louisiana due to low interest rates on home loans, including the historic average lows hit last week of 2.67% on a 30-year fixed-rate average, the lowest since Freddie Mac started tracking rates in 1971.
It's flooded the market with buyers who are facing a dwindling supply of homes to choose from.
Gross profits on home flips increased to historic highs nationwide, data shows. The gross profit on the typical home flip nationwide rose to $73,766, the highest amount since at least 2000 and up from $69,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and $61,800 a year ago. Flippers also reported a 44% return on investment, up from 42.9% in the second quarter.
The return on investment for flipped homes in Louisiana was 77.5%, seventh-best among the 45 states and the District of Columbia that reported at least 50 flips so far this year. The gross profit on a typical home flip in Louisiana was $73,800, down from $75,950 a year ago, data shows.
The typical flipped home in the New Orleans area resulted in a gross profit of $86,500, data shows. In Baton Rouge, that number was $60,000.
Baton Rouge and New Orleans each reported under 200 homes flipped in the third quarter. Shreveport had only 60.
No data was available for Acadiana.