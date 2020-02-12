Popular Baton Rouge restaurant The Chimes is coming to Lafayette as the anchor to a new 66,000-square-feet mixed-use development at the corner of Camellia Boulevard and Kaliste Saloom Road.
According to a listing from Scout Real Estate, the new development will be across the street from Parc Lafayette and River Ranch with the restaurant taking 14,000-square-feet and being able to seat 350 people. There will also an office building will over 24,000 square feet and two retail buildings, one with 10,000 square feet and the other with 20,000 square feet.
The property was purchased by Camellia Oaks LLC in October 2018, and the sale documents list $10 as the price.
Diana Stephens with Scout Real Estate declined to comment on the development and The Acadiana Advocate was unable to reach anyone with The Chimes.