Jose "Pepin" Sanchez celebrated 20 years in business this month by putting his landmark convenience store up for sale in preparation for his retirement.
Pepin's at 601 Ridge Road has served up 100 to 300 Cuban sandwiches per week since Sept. 12, 2002. The business — including the store, its name and its recipes — is now for sale.
"My wife retired at the end of May," Sanchez said. "And I'm just ready to pass the baton to somebody else to keep it going."
Up first on Sanchez's retirement plan is a trip back home to Puerto Rico, where most of his family still lives.
"We're going to go back to the little island of Puerto Rico that is suffering so much," Sanchez said. "Just seeing my family and giving them a big hug. I miss them. I've been over here for a long time."
Soon after, he's planning to take his wife on a trip to Paris.
"I promised her that I would take her on a trip to Paris when we got married," Sanchez said. "And I still haven't done it."
Sanchez, 68, was born in Cuba and raised in Puerto Rico. He moved to Louisiana as a young adult to study psychology at LSU and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
"It was a very easy transition for me," Sanchez said. "I didn't understand their accent at first, and they didn't understand mine. Other than that, I've had a blast. I love the culture, the music, the food."
Sanchez, a percussionist, has even played drums on a CD for Grammy-winning zydeco artist Chubby Carrier.
When Sanchez came across a convenience store for sale on Ridge Road near Duson, he decided to pursue his dream of owning a business where he could share his culture with Acadiana.
"I didn't change the business at all. It had a deli and convenience store," Sanchez said. "What I changed was the menu of the deli. I started doing my own sandwiches instead of the sandwiches they used to sell. I definitely wanted to add the Cuban sandwich, our signature sandwich. It's not that we invented it, but we wanted to add a Cuban flavor to the Cajun cuisine."
Pepin's serves local favorites such as boudin, rice and gravy, smothered chicken, po-boys and jambalaya.
What keeps customers coming back again and again is the Cuban sandwich, which is made with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and a secret sauce on Cuban bread that's pressed and served hot.
Sanchez also makes a Cuban jambalaya once a month that's made with a saffron rice base similar to paella, roasted pork, ham and sausage.
"The response has been wonderful," Sanchez said. "That's why I'm still in business after 20 years. They love our food. They come by every day. I actually have more Americans and Cajuns come by and buy my Cuban food than Latino people."
Sanchez's family has long been involved in the convenience store and food business. His dad, who died last year at 105 years old, first opened a restaurant serving Cuban sandwiches in 1953.
Pepin's in Lafayette is the third of his family's convenience stores to bear that name, which was also his father's nickname. The other two businesses were located in Puerto Rico.
Although he said he would like to see the next owner of Pepin's keep the name and continue to serve the popular Cuban sandwiches, Sanchez said he'll sell to someone who has a different vision for the business. The 2,500-square-foot store with furniture, fixtures and equipment is listed for sale at $299,000.
"I'm open to suggestions," Sanchez said. "I'm selling so I can enjoy life in my golden years with my wife, and I just want to sell to be able to be free. I'm not free with the business. I'm not free to go and do whatever we want to do. I'm open to any offer."
Sanchez said he'll miss his customers who have been good to him, his employees and sharing his culture with Acadiana.
"Those three things are what I'm going to miss most. I'm going to get over it," he said with a laugh.