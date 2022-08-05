The Baton Rouge area had the highest percentage of mortgaged homes classified as seriously underwater and the lowest amount classified as equity rich among over 100 U.S. metro areas surveyed in the second quarter.
The state of Louisiana was also last in both categories in data released this week by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
The capital city region had only 19.6% of its homes listed as equity rich, meaning the homeownwer has at least 50% equity in their home. It had 10.8% of its homes listed as seriously underwater, which happens when a homeowner owes at least 25% more than the property’s estimated market value.
Louisiana had 11% of its homes classified as seriously underwater and only 23.4% of homes declared equity rich.
The U.S. rate of 48.1% being classified as equity rich amid soaring property values in most markets. The national average jumped from 44.9% in the first quarter — the ninth straight quarterly rise — while data shows at least half of all mortgage payers in 18 states were equity rich.
Among over 1,600 counties reporting, Vernon Parish’s rates of 29.3% of homes listed as seriously underwater and 9.7% as equity rich were second-worst in the nation behind only Geary County, Kansas.
Of the 32 parishes reporting, others with low rates of equity-rich homes were Acadia (13.2%), Beauregard (14.3%), Iberville (14.7%) and DeSoto (16.3%. Parishes with the highest rates of homes listed as seriously underwater were Lafourche (22.7%), Webster (21.2%), DeSoto (20.1%) and Calcasieu (19.7%).
Nationwide, equity-rich rates rose in 49 states in the second quarter compared to the first quarter and seriously underwater rates dipped in 46 states. Year over year, equity-rich levels rose in all 50 states and seriously underwater portions dropped in 46 states.
Home prices have increased nationwide for 124 straight months, said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. The average single family home price jumped 9% in the second quarter and 15% from a year ago, data shows.