BBQ sauce company to host bloody mary mix competition
Louisiana-based Pit Boss BBQ Sauce will partner with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and RoadRunner App to host a Bloody Mary mix competition Nov. 14 at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Lafayette.
Pit Boss BBQ Sauce is working on its next product line, a Bloody Mary mix, and would like to offer the opportunity to help develop the recipe to a Louisiana resident. The company will host a series of competitions across the state. The company is owned and operated by Albert Duplantis, a Vietnam veteran.
J.T. Meleck will be provide the vodka.
A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Acadiana Veterans Alliance and the label will be dedicated to AVA's list of Valor products that honors veterans.
“As we stick to our native roots in seeking a terrific local recipe, Pit Boss Barbecue Sauce LLC is also staying true to its veteran heritage,” Duplantis said.
Sponsorship deadline is Monday. The competition in Lafayette is open to six contestants on a first-come basis.
Scout Real Estate moves downtown
Scout Real Estate has moved its offices to downtown Lafayette in the Rock ‘N’ Bowl de Lafayette tower, 905 Jefferson St., Suite 504.
The firm began in 2018 and specializes in commercial real estate and focuses on brokerage, property management acquisition and development.
"We are extremely excited about the move into the downtown neighborhood,” Scout Real Estate partner Rex Moroux said. “It has always been the heart of Lafayette, and Scout has been a part of its ongoing renaissance since the company began. Now it's only fitting that we be physically located there."
A ribbon-cutting will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Crust Pizza opens Lafayette location
Crust Pizza is open in Lafayette.
The Houston-based restaurant opened in the 3,000-square-foot former Chopsticks Fresh Asian Cuisine at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101. It specializes in thin crust pizza along with pastas, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts.
The company has nine locations in the Houston area and is set to open locations in Moss Bluff and Baton Rouge as part of a plan to open eight locations this year. It first opened in 2011 in The Woodlands, Texas.
Logan Broussard is the owner of the Lafayette location.
Chopsticks, which opened in 2018, closed last spring at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
River Marketplace sells for nearly $40 million
The River Marketplace shopping center at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway has been sold for to a Tennessee-based real estate company for $39.5 million.
GBT Realty bought the 168,335-square-foot shopping center buildings from San Francisco-based RBL Real Estate, which had bought the property in 2005 as a joint venture with Houston-based Weingarten Realty Investors, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
GBT Realty owns a property in Ruston and other shopping centers in Tennessee, Arkansas and other Southern states.
The shopping center includes Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less and Books-A-Million.
Opelousas car wash sold for $5.75M
International Car Wash Group, which claims to be the largest car wash operator in the world, bought the Mr. Bee's Car Wash, 159 Wallior St., in Opelousas for $5.75 million.
The company is aggressively buying established facilities in Louisiana and was interested in the property due to its strong performance history and customer loyalty, according to an announcement from California-based Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, which completed the sale.
Based in Colorado and London, International Car Wash Group has 890 locations in 14 countries and washes over 35 million cars a year, according to its website.
Urban League to host veterans small business summit
The Urban League of Louisiana will host its 2021 Veterans Small Business Resources Summit from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.
The online event is a celebration of veterans entrepreneurship and as an extension of National Veterans Small Business Week.
The event is free, but registration is required. To sign up for the event, go to urbanleaguela.org/events/.
LED creates digital resource guide to life sciences sector
Louisiana Economic Development has created a new website focused exclusively on the companies, nonprofits and higher education institutions working in life sciences.
LouisianaLifeSciences.com has a resource guide containing information about life sciences entities that range from start-ups and incubators in New Orleans, Thibodaux and Lafayette to established research institutions in Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Covington.
The life sciences sector — sometimes referred to as the bioscience industry — encompasses an array of products and technologies, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, research, testing and laboratories.