Kevin Windham got in on the ground floor of a nationwide trend when he opened his first Planet Fitness location in 2010 on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The growth, however, has been way faster than expected.
Windham, a motorcycle racer out of Baton Rouge at the time, now operates 10 Planet Fitness locations in south Louisiana and plans to open another this month along Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. He admitted that his area, which stretches to just west of New Orleans, can hold at least six more locations.
“That (Lafayette) club was the 375th for Planet Fitness,” said Windham, who partnered with his wife of 18 years, Dottie, to run the clubs. “When we open our 10th in Baton Rouge, it’ll be somewhere near their 1,800th location. The Planet Fitness model has been growing up all over the U.S.”
The business of franchised fitness clubs is big business in Acadiana and most of the nation, particularly in 2018. According to Entrepreneur magazine, six of the top 17 fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. were health and fitness clubs.
Planet Fitness, which opened four locations in Louisiana last year, was the third-fastest growing franchise last year and the top performer among health and fitness clubs. It has two locations in Lafayette and another in New Iberia.
Another brand, Anytime Fitness, opened two locations in Louisiana last year after starting five in 2017, including one in Kaplan. It has 16 locations in Acadiana.
Bob Breaux, a Baton Rouge-based franchise consultant for FranNet, meets with people who are interested in starting a franchised business. Fitness clubs and others in the health care industry are “probably in the top tier of our franchise interest,” he said.
“That’s what people are looking for,” said Breaux, a Lafayette native. “What we do is try to fit people to the model of what they are looking for. Health care is really up there. Not only gyms as in Anytime Fitness or any of those, but there are smaller ones that are just workouts. Orange(theory) Fitness, kickboxing — all of those have become very, very popular.”
The new year usually brings a bump in membership for many health and fitness clubs. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, as much as 10.8 percent of all memberships are sold in January.
IHRSA data indicates that total gym memberships nationwide hit 60.9 million, a mark that has risen every year since the 50.2 million reported in 2012. The number of health clubs in the U.S. has also risen each year, from 30,500 in 2012 to 38,447 in 2017.
Louisiana now has 601 health clubs with 735,022 people utilizing them.
“Most franchised fitness facilities are smaller than traditional multipurpose fitness clubs, and can, therefore, open faster and with less capital than other fitness club models,” said Meredith Poppler, the vice president of communications and engagement for the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association.
“In general, there's a great deal of commercial real estate available and many of the franchised studio models are able to open in a much smaller space and employ less staff than traditional multipurpose clubs.”
The key behind the surge may be the franchise model. While health clubs may have had a higher failure rate 20 years or so ago, the companies who issue franchises are often only as good as their weakest link, Breaux noted, and do their homework on where the next franchise should be located.
Starting a business usually requires $250,000 to $300,000, he said, but health clubs may require as much as $500,000. Lenders, he noted, are more apt to help a franchisee over a non-franchised operation.
“We know that in five years, 50 percent of the businesses that start today won’t be around,” he said. “With franchises, it’s probably around 80 or 90 percent (success rate). They don’t want (franchisees) to fail. They know the demographics, what works and what doesn’t work.
“Sometimes the franchiser will turn them down. The good (companies) are focused on making sure the franchisee is successful.”
Scott chiropractor Dustin Pelloquin found that success when he opened an Anytime Fitness location next to his practice at 101 Park West Drive, Suite B. He said the 24-hour business model has been a key to his club’s success.
“You’ve got a lot of people who work two weeks on, two weeks off,” said Pelloquin, who noted his club members are mostly ages 20-50. “They might work shift work from all hours of the day and only have the time and opportunity to work out at night. So I think 24-hour access is absolutely critical for people these days.”
Most Planet Fitness locations also are open 24 hours and cater to casual customers. Many are often more interested in cardio equipment than, say, free weights or other equipment more catered to bodybuilders.
Monthly memberships are $10 a month at a Planet Fitness and around $33 at Anytime Fitness.
“The (buildings) are big, and we have a lot of cardio equipment,” Windham said. “That’s part of the model. When you walk into a Planet Fitness, you kind of get a jaw drop with all the cardio.”
The surge in interest could also be from health insurance plans that recommend people exercise regularly and offer discounts for those who do so.
Pelloquin said of his club’s 900 members, about 150 joined to get a lower health insurance premium.
“I still really don’t think it’s quite there,” he said of the health of his clients. “I’m a health care provider, so I think we’re just scratching the surface.
"Our mission is to help as many people as possible reach their highest potential, not only in health, but more importantly, in life. And that’s basically the mission of Anytime Fitness as well.”
Adam Daigle contributed to this report.