The Planet Fitness in the Northgate Mall will move to the north Lafayette shopping center that recently sold.
Sully Barwin, who along with two investors bought the Evangeline Plaza shopping Center at 3803 Moss St., said the franchisee for the Planet Fitness locations in Lafayette will move that location there and occupy just less than half of the space once held by Winn-Dixie.
The owners are in negotiations with two retailers for the remainder of the 55,000-square-foot anchor space, Barwin said. Both companies are well-known retailers but are not grocery stores, he said.
Barwin, based in Jackson, Mississippi, and his investors bought the shopping center for $4.13 million.
Planet Fitness had been at the Northgate Mall for at least 10 years.
“It just used to have a lot more life than it does these days,” Barwin said of the mall. “We thought it made sense – let’s just buy the one down the street and if we can lease it up, it’ll be a good real estate transaction for us. It still has decent membership numbers.”
It will be the latest space to go vacant at Northgate Mall, Lafayette’s first mall that is now occupied by mostly independent merchants, most of which are minority-owned. The mall lost its Footaction store when its parent company, Foot Locker, last year announced a round of store closures and rebrandings.
A company is in negotiations to occupy the former Transcomm space next to the Planet Fitness, a mall official said.
Evangeline Plaza had been anchored by the Winn-Dixie, which closed in 2017 and was one of the three underperforming stores in Louisiana that the company selected to shutter.
Barwin said he discovered the shopping center after visiting the area and someone recommended he have lunch at The Potato Place, which is in the Evangeline Plaza. The location, he noted, is ideal, and talk of buying the development stemmed from a conversation there.
The group is new to commercial real estate and currently owns only a small development in Baton Rouge, he said.
“We’re getting more into the real estate base,” Barwin said. “We’re dipping our toes in, and we’ll see how it goes.”