Waitr Holdings Inc. quietly laid off an undetermined number of employees Monday morning while publicly announcing plans to refocus operations back to Lafayette.
The company announced its intentions to retain 150 positions previously slated to be outsourced to Mexico in a Monday morning news release, but it did not address layoffs.
"One of our key strategic initiatives is the elevation of the entire customer experience," said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr, in a prepared statement. "We believe that one way to achieve that is to retain, as well as add to, our customer service and dispatch teams here in Lafayette, the heart of Waitr’s business. This will ensure the highest levels of service for our customers, drivers and restaurant partners."
Grimstad, an experienced technology industry executive, took the lead on Jan. 3 after former CEO Adam Price resigned after four months on the job.
It was not immediately clear how many employees Waitr has across the entire business. At the end of 2015, Waitr reported to the Louisiana Economic Development department that it had 300 employees, all but 50 of whom lived in Louisiana. Since then, Waitr planned to hire another 200 workers in Lafayette, according to February 2019 announcements.
This appears to be the third round of layoffs at Waitr in the past 12 months, the first of which was in July and the second round was in November.
Waitr employees reached out to The Acadiana Advocate, saying dozens had been laid off Monday morning in multiple markets.
Those impacted may not be getting severance pay like those previously laid off by the company, the employees said. Severance pay is not required by law in some states, including Louisiana.
The company is also closing offices in multiple markets, according to the employees.
One market manager for Waitr in Houston posted on LinkedIn Monday morning that she had been laid off "effective immediately" after working for the company for three years. Waitr previously noted that it found success with remote managers of multiple markets rather than local representatives on the ground.
The company is under pressure to deliver $30 million in savings to investors promised in late 2019.
A Waitr spokesperson declined to comment for this story.
The company announced in the Monday morning news release that it will consolidate all Lafayette operations to one facility in the first half of 2020.
Waitr currently has offices at 214 Jefferson St. and 1100 Bertrand Drive.
It is unclear which office the company plans to consolidate operations to.
It is also unclear if the company plans to close its existing office in Mexico, which it acquired last year after buying a competitor in the Midwest.
"As we focus on providing a world-class customer experience, we will also continue to identify opportunities to ensure the proper alignment of employee expertise with our strategic initiatives," Grimstad said in the news release.
Waitr offers services across Louisiana along with about 700 small- to mid-sized cities across the country.
The Louisiana restaurant delivery company has essentially relocated its headquarters from Lake Charles to Lafayette in recent years.
Waitr had a tumultuous 2019.
A few months after going public, Waitr's stock reached a 52-week peak of $13 a share in March 2019. The company even acquired a similar-sized competitor, Bite Squad.
But the merging of operations proved to be a rockier task than the company anticipated. The second half of 2019 looked much different for the tech company.
Waitr's top leadership resigned. Hundreds of employees were laid off. Restaurant partners protested contract changes.
Founder Chris Meaux resigned as CEO, and his replacement resigned just a few months later.
The company's stock fell below $1 per share and has been warned by the Nasdaq stock exchange that it may be on the path to delisting from the exchange if it doesn't pull its closing bid price above $1 per share by June 2020.
Waitr's stock was trading around 37 cents per share as of mid-morning Monday.
The company is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings in a few weeks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Were you laid off? Reach out to Megan Wyatt at mwyatt@theadvocate.com to share your story.
Advocate Staff Writer Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.