Wherever there is tourism, Airbnb has been disrupting the industry as property owners and investors see opportunity at their doorstep.
But for Lafayette’s Erin and Mike Bass, listing their “Flower Streets Cottage” was about more than extra cash. In the 10 years they’ve owned their home near St. Mary Boulevard, the Basses watched the neighboring property, a rental house, deteriorate.
“It was an eyesore on the neighborhood,” said Erin Bass, a Crowley native.
The couple told themselves that if they had the chance, they’d buy it. In 2015, they moved on the 1940s wood frame, embarking on a two-year renovation project.
“The house probably could have been torn down,” Bass said. “We knew structurally it was well-built and it was sound. It had really just been neglected for a long time. We basically had to gut it,” she said.
The result?
A cozy and charming two-bedroom that fits in well among the neighboring dwellings and is filled with local touches such as coffee table reads like “Ghosts of Good Times: Louisiana Dance Halls, Past and Present” by Herman Fuselier and Philip Gould, custom metal work by local artist Kelly Guidry and a Louisiana-shaped side table built by craftsman Jon Rand just a few blocks away.
“We tried to localize it as much as possible and hopefully they’ll learn a little about Lafayette and Louisiana while they’re here,” Bass said.
The Flower Cottage is among roughly 200 Airbnb properties in the city of Lafayette, with about 100 more in the surrounding areas, ranging from $28 a night for a private room near the Cajundome to more than $100 a night for an entire three-bed downtown loft. In 2017, those properties attracted 8,500 guests.
The Airbnb industry has cemented its presence in Acadiana as a viable option for guests.
“Many travelers choose Airbnb because they're looking for an affordable option and want to stay in a city like a local,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb public policy director for Louisiana. “Our hosts act as ambassadors for their community, providing recommendations for their favorite local businesses. This local and authentic tourism supports the Lafayette community, generating tax revenue and driving visitor spending to businesses outside of traditional hotel districts.”
This month Airbnb began remitting 4 percent sales and use tax and 4 percent hotel tax to Lafayette Parish. According to the company, it has similar tax agreements with more than 400 jurisdictions around the world, including the state of Louisiana and New Orleans.
The Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission was central in leading conversations to enact that agreement, said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the commission.
That tax will allow the visitors commission to work with Airbnbs in the same way it works with hotels and traditional bed-and-breakfasts.
“It’s always been my desire to try to find a way to incorporate them into the hospitality industry, but that was never going to happen until there was an equitable scenario in regard to remitting taxes,” Berthelot said.
“I’m very proud that we as a community have been able to figure this out…. I look forward to welcoming them into the hospitality community.”
Acadiana is also home to an estimated 6,000 hotel rooms with several hundred more on the way as four new properties move through construction, Berthelot said.
Even with so many options, more people are choosing an Airbnb.
“They love the location,” Bass said. “We have two bikes, and we don’t charge any extra for those. People love that because they can ride downtown, they can ride to the University (of Louisiana at Lafayette), the park.
“They’ve talked about sitting in the back and having their coffee or tea and watching the birds in the backyard.”
Berthelot said although he would have initially said it was typically millennials opting for the unconventional lodgings, he’s seen business travelers regularly make the choice as well.
Bass said families are happy to take advantage of a location where they can invite local friends and family to visit or hold crawfish boils while they’re in town.
And as guests praise the Flower Streets Cottage and their time there, Bass says she is looking for ways to spread the love around, creating partnerships not only with area artisans but others in the hospitality industry, like Cajun Food Tours.
“All of those things help in terms of someone’s experience here and their first impression or the reason they come back,” Berthelot said. “What I have never questioned is whether people who are staying in Airbnbs are having a great time because our people are so hospitable. There’s no question about that.”