New commercial
OTHER: 723 W. Main St., Broussard, description, entry feature; owner, City of Broussard; contractor, JC Construction; $199,000.
CONVENIENCE/GAS: 519 Albertson Parkway, Broussard, applicant, Thind Enterprises; contractor, Burt Parham LLC; $626,000.
Commercial demolition
None listed.
Commercial additions, alteration
CHURCH: 3507 Moss St., owner, House of Freedom Church; description, interior renovation; applicant and contractor, Mark LaLande; $27,000.
RESTAURANT: 101 Meadow Farm Road, owner, Chick-fil-A; description, demo Red Robin and build Chick-fil-A; applicant, Keenan McCord; contractor, Buffalo Construction; $2,014,636.
CHURCH: 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, owner, none listed; description, commercial reroof; applicant and contractor, E. Cornell Malone Corp.; $288,400.
SCHOOL LIBRARY: 201 Elizabeth Ave., owner, St. Genevieve Elementary School; description, school library; applicant, Structure, A Professional Architectural Corp.; contractor, Timeline Builders; $205,000.
OTHER: 2428 W. Pinhook Road., owner, Walmart; description, veterinary clinic; applicant, Alison Trimmer, permit coordinator; contractor, Gavin Construction; $50,000.
OTHER: 3142 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, Walmart; description, two suites, salon and whitebox; applicant and contractor, Certified Construction; $450,000.
SALON/SPA: 103 Acadiana Mall Circle, owner, My Salon Suite; description, none listed; applicant, Structure, A Professional Architectural Corp.; contractor, Timeline Builders; $205,000.
RECREATION: 3700 Simcoe St., description, none listed; owner, Oakbourne Country Club; applicant, D&B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $200,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 120 E. Gloria Switch Road, description, reroof; owner, Lowe's; applicant and contractor, Mid-Sout Subcontractors; $207,044.
CHURCH: 4016 U.S. 90, Suite 109, Broussard; description, renovation; contractor, none listed; $5,000.
New houses
209 Kingfisher Drive: Bolgiano Custom Homes, $409,500.
305 Ella St.: Landry Investment Group, $1,030,480.
700 Priscilla Lane: Destiny Kingdom Prop, $211,500.
1101 Hector Connoly Road: Randy Broussard Construction, $301,500.
113 Sparrowhawk St.: Broussard, DSLD, $220,500.
115 Sparrowhawk St.: Broussard, DSLD, $216,000.
104 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $225,000.
103 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $193,500.
105 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $216,000.
103 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $229,500.
101 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $180,000.
104 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $216,000.
108 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.
102 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $211,500.
101 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $243,000.
103 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $306,000.
105 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $216,000.
107 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $193,500.
109 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $225,000.
222 S. Lakepointe Drive: DR Horton, $229,500.
223 S. Lakepointe Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.
224 S. Lakepointe Drive: DR Horton, $301,500.
225 S. Lakepointe Drive: DR Horton, $279,000.
105 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $202,500.
107 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $216,000.
202 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $229,500.
109 Eagle Lake Drive: DR Horton, $216,000.
200 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.
204 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $211,500.
101 Hedgeworth Court: Manuel Builders, $333,000.
409 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $175,500.
100 Washitta Road: Cory Burgess, $6,500.
100 Black Pine Drive: DR Horton, $243,000.
102 Black Pine Drive: DR Horton, $202,500.
108 Grace View Drive: DR Horton, $301,500.
420 Dunvegan Court: Louisiana Classics Homebuilders, $252,000.
218 Ridgecroft Drive: Jay Castille Construction, $445,500.
304 Habitat Ridge, Broussard: Acadiana Dream Home, $310,000.