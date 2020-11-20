Dr. Melanie Fowler, a board-certified orthodontist with offices in Lafayette and New Iberia, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.

Fowler is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Fowler has owned her own practice for more than 15 years and is also a clinical associate professor at the LSU School of Dentistry’s Department of Orthodontics in New Orleans. She is course director for the Orthodontic Journal Club and manages Orofacial Anomaly clinic patients with the residents.

Fowler is also the current president of the Junior League of Lafayette, which she first got involved with in 2006 and later served various roles in the organization. She also volunteers at St. Mary Catholic Church as a lector and as the RCIA coordinator. She is also a graduate of Leadership Lafayette XXIV and is a past recipient of a Top 20 under 40 award.

Fowler is married to Dr. Shane Fowler, and they have two children: Georgia, 13; Glen, 11.