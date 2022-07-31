Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake Charles sold
A Lake Charles shopping center anchored by a Kroger Marketplace store has been sold for an undisclosed price.
New Orleans-based Block Investors bought the 24,316-square-foot Lake Charles Marketplace spread out over just under 3 acres at the corner of Country Club and Nelson roads, company officials announced. KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC was the seller.
SRS Investment Properties Group brokered the deal.
The store is one of Kroger’s nine Louisiana stores and is in a high-traffic location on the city’s south side. The shopping center was built in 2019 and 2020.
Lafayette Mexican restaurant says closure is for good
A Mexican restaurant in Lafayette announced Monday it was closing for good.
Azteca’s Mexican Cuisine, 3535 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Ambassador Row shopping center, said in a Facebook post it would close after it had not been open for business for some time.
“We want to thank you friends, family and loyal customers for many years of business from the bottom of our hearts,” the post read.
The restaurant dates back to at least early 2017 when owner Heath Stelly bought it.
Billeaud Cos. to open storage outlet in Broussard
Billeaud Cos. of Broussard will open GuardianStore climate controlled storage at 501 W. Fairfield Drive this week.
The business will offer short- or long-term storage and will offer a passcode entry system, 24-hour surveillance, packing and storage supplies available for purchase on-site, online bill pay and other amenities, CEO Steven Hebert said.
Billeaud also has a RV and boat self-storage business at 4924 U.S. 90 E. in Broussard.
The business will be located near Sabal Point, a mixed-use development that will include a second location for Market Eatz and other commercial spaces.
A third of homes for sale in Acadiana lowered the price in June
One-third of all homes listed for sale in the Lafayette region have lowered their price as a result of a cooling market, economist Gary Wagner said.
The real estate market is cooling in the region and across the country as interest rates are rising and home prices are escalating. The price cuts does not necessarily mean prices are going down, Wagner noted, but it could mean that owners priced the properties a little too aggressively in the current market.
Real estate prices continued an upward trend last month in Lafayette Parish as the average sale price last month topped $304,000 while the median sale price was over $250,000. It pushed the average sale price for the year to $281,045, up 11% from a year ago.
The number of homes sold last month in Lafayette Parish dropped 27%. In Acadiana, total homes sold dropped nearly 30%.
“We’re seeing a significant slowdown nationally and locally as well,” said Wagner, who spoke during Thursday’s Lunch N Learn event hosted by the Downtown Development Authority. “I think given the expected increase in interest rates, we’re likely going to see a further slowdown in economic activity in the second half of the year.”
Every state had home price growth of over 10% last year, Wagner said.
Developers buy property near Acadiana Mall for about 200 homes
The developer behind a large residential development planned for property near the Acadiana Mall purchased the land for just under $3 million, records show.
Robert and Jordan Daigle bought a 19-acre tract along Target Loop from the Giles family and another 21 acres along Ridge Road from the Stutes family for a development that will include a mix of more than 100 homes each for purchase and for rent, land records show.
The Daigles, the developers behind the West Village project in Scott, said the project is still in the design phase but could include rentals priced at $1,200 to $2,000 a month and homes for sale priced between $165,000 and $225,000. It will also feature amenities such as a fitness center, walking and jogging trails, a dog park and pickleball court.
Work could begin later this year and be completed by next summer.
The rental properties will be part of wave of nearly 400 rental houses planned for the Lafayette area as rising interest rates on a typical mortgage and property values are expected to squeeze many would-be buyers out of the market. A developer is planning 146 single family rental houses in Youngsville, and another 110 are planned for the area just north of Milton.