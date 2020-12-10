Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Amy Thibodeaux was installed as president of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives on Thursday.
Thibodeaux will head up the board of directors for the organization, which represents chambers of commerce from across the state and is the only statewide association of its kind.
LACCE holds an annual conference each fall to update chambers across the state on industry trends, business issues and operations stability. Its membership includes over 50 chambers and represents over 10,000 businesses and over 100,000 employees.
St. Landry Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Raquel Manuel was among the nine board members installed.