An old church on Jefferson Boulevard that dates back to the World War II era has been sold to a local development group.

Greenbriar Investments, which includes real estate developer Ravi Daggula and other investors, bought the 8,800-square-foot building at 710 Jefferson Blvd. in the Pontiac Point area of Lafayette from the House of Faith Full Gospel Church, Daggula noted.

The building will be leased to Basin Arts and founder Clare Cook, Daggula said, and and undergo a historic renovation.

Rex Moroux with Scout Real Estate brokered the deal.

“Reinventing this structure’s purpose while maintaining its intended spirit is a task we’re not taking lightly,” he said. “We know this will show when we hand over the keys.”

The purchase is the latest by the ownership group, which recently bought the old Dat Dog building at 201 Jefferson St. and the old Travelodge at 1101 W. Pinhook Road. The old Dat Dog building will house a restaurant in the front and Bliss Cocktail Lounge in the back, and the old Travelodge will be converted into apartments.

Old Travelodge hotel on Pinhook Road bought by developers for $1.35 million; See what it will become The abandoned Travelodge hotel on Pinhook Road in Lafayette has been bought by a group of investors that will convert it into 55 apartments.