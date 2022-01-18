House of Faith Full Gospel Church

Greenbriar Investments, which includes real estate developer Ravi Daggula and other investors, bought the 8,800-square-foot former House of Faith Full Gospel Church building at 710 Jefferson Blvd.

 GOOGLE IMAGES

An old church on Jefferson Boulevard that dates back to the World War II era has been sold to a local development group.

Greenbriar Investments, which includes real estate developer Ravi Daggula and other investors, bought the 8,800-square-foot building at 710 Jefferson Blvd. in the Pontiac Point area of Lafayette from the House of Faith Full Gospel Church, Daggula noted.

The building will be leased to Basin Arts and founder Clare Cook, Daggula said, and and undergo a historic renovation.

Rex Moroux with Scout Real Estate brokered the deal.

“Reinventing this structure’s purpose while maintaining its intended spirit is a task we’re not taking lightly,” he said. “We know this will show when we hand over the keys.”

The purchase is the latest by the ownership group, which recently bought the old Dat Dog building at 201 Jefferson St. and the old Travelodge at 1101 W. Pinhook Road. The old Dat Dog building will house a restaurant in the front and Bliss Cocktail Lounge in the back, and the old Travelodge will be converted into apartments. 

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

View comments