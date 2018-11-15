Top philanthropists from eight Acadiana parishes and one corporate philanthropist will be honored today at the 2018 Leaders in Philanthropy Awards.
The ceremony, set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center, will honor an individual or couple from each parish who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.
2018 honorees are Donna Shetler Corley from Acadia Parish, Mary Alice and Leonard Fontenot from Evangeline Parish, Carol and Tommy LeBlanc from Iberia Parish, Joann and Nick Pugh from Lafayette Parish, Bruce Gaudin from St. Landry Parish, Lydia and Cyril Guidry of St. Martin Parish, Alice and William Pecoraro of St. Mary Parish, and Charles R. “Charlie” Sonnier from Vermilion Parish.
Kermit Duhon and Maegan Sonnier with Travel Machine of Lafayette will be the Corporate Honoree.
Paul Hillard, the president and CEO of Badger Oil, will serve as keynote speaker for the event, which is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.