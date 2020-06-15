Booth space for the rescheduled 2020 LEDA Job Fair Aug. 6 is now available.
The job fair allows businesses to participate in person a virtual event via Brazen. The physical event will take place at the Cajundome Convention Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The virtual event will follow at 2-6 p.m.
Now in its twenty-fifth year, the LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Nearly 1,200 job seekers from throughout the region attended the event in 2019.
“The LEDA Job Fair continues to have a tremendous impact on the community assisting both businesses seeking skilled employees and job seekers,” says Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Manager of Workforce Development. “The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for Louisiana employers from all industry sectors to meet and evaluate hundreds of prospective employees in a single day.”
LEDA has been working closely with the Cajundome Convention Center to modify the layout of the physical event to align with social distancing guidelines including larger booths and larger aisles. Personal protective equipment will be made available to recruiters and job seekers.
For more information about available booth space contact Ryan LaGrange at (337) 593-1400 or ryanl@lafayette.org.