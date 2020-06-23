Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Avoyelles: 252354, Blackstone Minerals 21, June 15, Bayou Des Lance, Geoterre Operating, FROM THE NE COR OF SEC 21, GO E'LY ALG N BOUNDARY OF SEC 21-3,702' THENCE S'LY @ RT ANGLES-2,106' TO SURF LOC; THENCE GO S 3 D 15' W - 600' TO BHL IN SEC 21-T2N-R6E.
Calcasieu: 252355, Olympia Minerals LLC, June 16, Starks, Key Operating, N 02 D 29' 21" W 10,145.90' FROM NGS MON. "VINTON" IN SEC 24. PBHL: S 37 D 05' 37" W 485.08' FROM SL.
DeSoto: 252356, Nabors-Logan, June 18, Pleasant Hill, Nabors-Johnson Production Co., 3094' NORTH & 934' EAST FROM THE SW CORNER OF SEC 17-T10N-R12W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #252093-EXPIRED).
DeSoto: 252357, HA RA SUD; Edwards 1&12-12-16HC, June 18, Logansport, Indigo Minerals LLC, 361' FNL & 2019' FEL OF SEC 1-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1540' FWL OF SEC 12-T12N-R16W.
DeSoto: 252358, HA RA SUD; Edwards 1&12-12-16HC, June 18, Logansport, Indigo Minerals LLC, 361' FNL & 1989' FEL OF SEC 1-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2640' FWL OF SEC 12-T12N-R16W.
Weekly well info by parish..
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|220
|220
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|2
|68
|70
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|59
|61
|Lafayette
|0
|21
|21
|St. Landry
|1
|76
|77
|St. Martin
|2
|66
|68
|St. Mary
|1
|168
|169
|Vermilion
|7
|120
|127
