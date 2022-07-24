Local therapy group sold to Alabama company
Acadian Comprehensive Therapy Services (ACTS) Occupational and Physical Therapy, which operates clinics in Lafayette, Broussard, Delcambre and Scott, has been acquired by national physical therapy provider Upstream Rehabilitation.
Jason Guidry started ACTS in 2002. Upstream, based in Birmingham, Alabama, also serves Louisiana through its Physiofit brand, which has 16 clinics in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.
The parties completed the transaction on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
"With the increasing volume of patients we see every year, we have a great opportunity to expand in the region," Guidry said. "Upstream has the resources and expertise to help us achieve that goal and to provide professional development opportunities for our clinical and non-clinical associates. We're excited about what we can achieve together."
Upstream has more than 1,200 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.
Mother-daughter duo buys Baskin-Robbins
The Baskin-Robbins location in Lafayette has been sold.
The mother-daughter team of Lindsay Horn and Patricia Ohlmeyer, along with the rest of the family, bought the business at 4807 Johnston St. Suite A from John O'Banion.
“Baskin Robbins has been a staple in Lafayette since 1985,” Horn said. “Every day at Baskin Robbins, I see friends that I or my family know that are excited about us owning Baskin-Robbins. It’s great to see the loyalty the community has for Baskin Robbins.”
With more than 2,500 franchised locations in the U.S. and over 5,300 international locations, Baskin-Robbins remains a popular franchise in the U.S. It was ranked 36th in Entrepreneur.com’s top 500 franchises for 2022.
The Lafayette store dates back to 1970 when it first opened in the Oil Center under owners Dr. Charles Hamilton and his wife, Jan. The Hamiltons sold it in 1983.
CBD dispensary opens in downtown Lafayette
Pippi’s Purpose, an Abbeville-based grocery-style bodega and CBD dispensary, opened at 201 E. Main St. in downtown Lafayette.
Owner Casey White, who opened his first dispensary in 2018, wants to provide alternative wellness education focused around cannabis. He chose the location after seeing a need for a one-stop shop for not only Pippi’s traditional offerings but also grocery items for new residents moving downtown.
“The most exciting part about having a downtown location is the fact that it feels as if we were meant to be here,” White said. “We are thrilled to be able to provide cannabis education classes to the community. Our biggest excitement is becoming an involved part of the vibrant community of downtown with our proactive business.”