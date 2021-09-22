Texas-based Home builder DR Horton, which is active in Lafayette and south Louisiana, has scaled back the number of homes it plans to build later this year due to supply chain disruptions, the company announced Monday.
Company officials say they will build between 21,300 and 21,700 homes in the fourth quarter, down from the 23,000-24,500 estimate earlier this year due to shortages and delivery delays of supplies and tightness in the labor market. The number of homes it expects to close for the year will also be down slightly.
The dip in revenue from the lower number of closings will be partially offset by an expected increase in average sales price of homes during that time, company officials said. Consolidated revenues for the quarter and for the year are expected to dip slightly.
As the demand for new homes remains strong and limited housing supply continues in many markets in the U.S., company officials now expect fourth quarter home sales gross margin to be 26.5%-26.8%, a slight improvement from the previous range.
The Company has maintained a strong pace of home starts in the current quarter and still expects to grow its homes closed at a double-digit percentage pace in next year.