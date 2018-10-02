Jefferson Street Pub is seeking to introduce patrons to the wide world of designer board games.
This isn't about the classics like "Sorry" and "Monopoly." The event, held in conjunction with the Southern Board Game Fest and local podcast Board Game Gumbo, will highlight "designer" or "craft" board games, board games made by smaller companies or independent designers similar to how bars serve craft beers.
"Board Game Gumbo has been doing a game night at Anubis (Game & Hobby) for avid gamers, but that can be intimidating for new people," said John Newman, founder of the Southern Board Game Festival. "So we thought Jefferson Street Pub is an inviting place and they liked the idea. We want to invite people to unplug from the digital world, have a burger or a beer and unwind and enjoy the world of designer board games, even if it's just for one night."
Board Games & Brew will be held at Jefferson Street Pub, 500 Jefferson St., at 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month. A special extra event will be 5:30 p.m. Saturday following Louisiana Comic Con.