The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are coordinating with the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance and Nehemiah Projects of Acadiana to lead a three-week Accelerate Vermilion to help spur entrepreneurial and economic development efforts in Vermilion Parish.
Accelerate Vermilion is part of an 18-month initiative that LEED has coordinated to help bolster economic development in several regions of Acadiana, including rural areas. The efforts are being augmented by $300,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to the LEED Center, which supports small businesses, entrepreneurs and economic development agencies across the state, director Geoffrey Stewart said.
Workshops will be Feb. 9, 16 and 23 at the Abbeville Event Center, 1907 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville. Topics include business planning, financial resources and support and marketing.
Cost is $450, and scholarships of up to $425 are available to those with financial need. To register, contact Jonathan Shirley at jshirley@louisiana.edu or 337-456-1810.