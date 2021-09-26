McAlister's Deli to open location in Broussard
A McAlister’s Deli will be built in Broussard on St. Nazaire Road.
A new construction building permit filed with Broussard indicates the chain restaurant will be built at 205 St. Nazaire Road in front of The Home Depot.
The location would be the second in the Lafayette area, according to the company’s website, with the other location at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 800. A restaurant on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus is listed as temporarily closed.
The fast casual restaurant reported positive growth during 2020, according to one industry report, despite the pandemic as sales returned to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year. Increase in sales were attributed to advancements in the company, including push-button arrival notifications, first-party delivery and tableside dine-in ordering.
Burlington to relocate Lafayette store
The Burlington store in Lafayette will relocate to the former Stein Mart location in the Acadiana Square shopping center and is expected to open in the spring.
The off-price department store retailer will move from its location in the Ambassador Way Center, 330 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, to the building at 5700 Johnston St., company officials confirmed Wednesday. A building permit was filed for the move last week, and construction has begun at that location.
Value of the project is listed at $1.6 million, records show.
Burlington’s lease at its current location expires this year, record show.
The store will employ 65-70 associates, a company official said.
Survey: Most retailers dissatisfied with online grocery
Most grocery retailers are dissatisfied with online shopping, which has become popular with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a national survey indicates.
Nearly 9 out of 10 retailers in the survey by Wynshop (formerly ThryveAI) said they are dissatisfied with their online profitability, and 56% indicated they either lose money or make minimal profits on online orders. Retailers nationwide have had a boom in sales during the pandemic, including stores in Lafayette, with sales up 9.5% last year, but they stand to lose $14 million for every $1 billion in revenue by the year 2025, the survey indicated.
Sales at Lafayette grocery stores jumped last year at the start of the pandemic and ended the year up 10% from the previous year, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Sales so far this year are 4% ahead of last year’s pace.
The e-commerce trend among grocery stores is not expected to go away, the survey indicated. Third-party platforms such as Shipt and Instacart are expected to have 8.3% of all online orders by the year 2025.
Other takeaways from the survey, which asked questions of 206 respondents earlier this year:
- 92% are dissatisfied with order picking efficiency.
- 84% fear they will lose contact with customers due to third-party platforms such as Shipt and Instacart.
- 81% believe third-party platforms will eventually become their direct competitors.
- 72% lack an accurate view of their store inventory.
- 59% say their partnerships with third-party platforms are unprofitable.
UL gets $6 million grant for carbon capture project
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette landed a $6 million grant from the National Science Foundation to lead a carbon capture and utilization project, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced.
The project aims to improve infrastructure by establishing a Tri-State Institute of Manufacturing to advance carbon capture, utilization and storage technology. UL will collaborate with West Virginia University’s National Energy Technology Lab, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to develop processes to advance carbon capture and utilization.
The proposed research will employ the development of cutting-edge technologies that will capture carbon dioxide while producing electricity, utilize carbon dioxide in storing energy and convert it to high-value chemicals. It will also focus on the development of scalable technologies.
“Louisiana is a leader in energy and innovation, and UL’s cutting edge research is leading the way,” Cassidy said. “This is an investment in the future of energy that reaffirms Louisiana’s place out front.”
Earlier this year, the university was awarded $1 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance clean hydrogen technologies through the development high-performance metal-supported solid oxide electrolysis cells and innovative diagnostic methodologies to achieve net-zero or negative emissions.