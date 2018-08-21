A development company has broken ground on an "upscale," 30,000-square-foot retail shopping center in Lafayette.
McLain Companies, a development, construction and lease management company based in Lafayette, said work is underway at the development at 819 E Broussard Road, near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road.
The development, called McLain MarketPlace, has plans for a new Anytime Fitness Center, health and juice bar and a meat market. The center is 80 percent leased and includes a women's boutique, hair and massage salon and a "new exciting restaurant concept."
Completion is set for late 2018.