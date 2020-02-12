A new neurologist and a local pediatrician have joined the Lourdes Physician Group.

Board-certified pediatrician Dr. Vasanth Nalam, who joined Dr. Lauren Bailey's practice inside the Kids Specialty Center at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital and has been treating children in Acadiana for over 40 years, has joined the group. Both Nalam and Bailey treat ADD/ADHD, asthma and other general pediatric-related conditions.

Neurologist Dr. Jonathan Jones, who treats headaches, epilepsy and neurophysiology has recently opened an office at the Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Jones graduated magna cum laude and earned his degree in biology at Louisiana College and earned his MBA and medical degree from Tulane University.