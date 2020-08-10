Surveys show that as many as 40% of American families are considering homeschooling their children this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelda Poynot, an Acadiana homeschooling consultant, author and educator, has helped hundreds of families with homeschooling and also homeschooled her children over the past 20 years with her youngest having graduated in May. Typically 3.3% of the families considers homeschooling.
Poynot spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about homeschooling and other topics. You can listen to their conversation here.
Transitioning to homeschooling from traditional schooling takes time, but for many children it’s a relief from stress and anxiety. The pace slows down, but the academic structure and curriculums are solid, Poynot said.
It typically takes about six months, but students will slow down their pace, relax and thrive in the new setting.
“I do not ascribe to the notion that homeschooling is for everyone," Poynot said. "There are too many factors to consider, and I don’t believe that one size fits all.”
Parents shouldn’t worry about proper socializing of their children if they don’t attend traditional public school, she said.
“When you think about it, when do you hang out with everyone that’s the same age at any other time than in school?," Poynot said. "Once you get out of school, that’s never how it is.”