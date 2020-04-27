The restaurant industry will need grants instead of funding through the Paycheck Protection Program to reopen, Ruffino's On the River owner Ruffin Rodrigue said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Rodrigue said grants will be needed to replace spoiled food, retrain the workforce and catch up with debt service and rent during the weeks they were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also noted restaurants will need to have FDA-approved antibody testing for the virus.
Rodrigue spoke about and other topics on the podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
As the only member of the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force from the hospitality industry, Rodrigue said it's impossible for restaurant owners to meet the PPP criteria for funding. A guideline that requires businesses to utilize 75% of the funding on payroll expenses, he note, doesn't work for an industry that mostly employs hourly workers.
“We don’t have any business,” he said. "Most of the hourly workers are now on unemployment.”
Rodrigue, who has continued to pay his salaried employees from the restaurants' takeout business, is ready to open again and enact social distancing guidelines thanks to a large space but worries smaller restaurants won't be able to do that.
