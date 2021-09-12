When Lafayette Roofing CEO Darren Domingue told U.S. Army veteran Murry Johnson that the company would have replaced the damaged roof of his north Lafayette house for free, Johnson was speechless.
“We knew Johnson was the right person for one of our annual free-roof giveaways,” Domingue said while two of the workers, Ismael Gonzales and Giovanni Mendez operated to fix the roof. “It means the world for us to be here with the Acadiana Veteran Alliance to help.”
Johnson served from 1987 to 1992. He was in the Persian Gulf in 1991 to fight the First Gulf War in Operation Desert Storm. He worked in the Army National Guard and was part of the Military Police Corps, too. He now works in the private sector between Louisiana and Texas and lives in Lafayette with his wife.
The free-roof giveaway is an initiative by Lafayette Roofing to provide a free roof replacement to medical field families or specific people in need of assistance.
“During COVID-19, our focus was to support doctors, nurses and all of those serving in the hospitals, fighting against the pandemic for us,” Domingue said. “This time we are giving back to a veteran. Johnson is the kind of person who had to work hard to get everything in his life.”
Co-partner of the initiative was the Acadiana Veteran Alliance, a nonprofit that supports Acadiana-area veterans and veteran-owned businesses.
“To inform us about Johnson’s damaged roof was the singer Marc Broussard, who happened to be a neighbor here,” said Millicent Nugent, the AVA executive director. “As soon as we heard the story Broussard told us, we immediately did our part. We are still hurricane season, so housing is vital, and everybody deserves a functioning roof over their heads.”
The remotion and replacement of the roof, which gradually wore out over the past few years and was severely damaged by hurricane Laura and Delta, started early Friday morning and lasted until evening. Lafayette Roofing also fixed the chimney and the flat roof over the house's patio, too.
“This is not just donating to someone without knowing exactly where your money is going,” Domingue said. “This is as real as the roof installed behind us. In Acadiana, all of this becomes real.”