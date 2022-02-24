The rate of inflation on goods over the last two months has exploded since July as prices have escalated at the highest rate in 40 years, data shows.
The inflation rate compared to year ago exceeded 8% in November and December, said Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, dwarfing the average rate of 0.6% between 1990 and 2019.
That has weakened the outlook for the economy in the coming months and will slow down the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Wagner wrote in his quarterly report, the Louisiana Economic Activity Forecast. The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates in 2022, which will also dampen the recovery.
“Inflation is the greatest threat to the economic recovery,” Wagner wrote. “A recession is a very real risk, particularly if the Federal Reserve has to raise interest rates faster or higher than the anticipate. Over the next year, I would place the risk of a recession at one in five.”
Inflation has been an issue since the summer months, data shows, but shot up in October to nearly 8% before topping at 8.8% in December. Inflation that month was 5.6% on overall expenditures and 4.2% on services, both at least double the average rate between 1990 and 2019.
The surging prices have done little to slow demand consumer demand both locally and nationally. Total taxable sales in Lafayette Parish set a new record in 2022, although it’s undetermined how much of that increased total was due to the rising price of goods.
Sales last month nationwide were up 3.8% compared to December, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Compared to a year ago, January’s sales were up 12.7%.
But the worst of the rising costs of goods may still be yet to come, Wagner said.
“I am (expecting) consumer inflation to increase more before it slows,” he wrote. “Producer prices, which often foretell consumer prices, rose at almost 20% year-over-year recently. This is enough evidence to be very concerned about consumer prices rising even more.”