Captain D's opened a New Iberia location on Monday morning, part of an aggressive expansion for the Tennessee-based fast casual seafood restaurant chain.
Company officials and members of the Iberia Parish Chamber of Commerce celebrating the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its location at 1120 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. The location is the fifth for the company to open since last year and, according to its website, is the first in southwest Louisiana.
Captain D's, based outside of Nashville, Tenn., has experienced a surge in franchise growth, company officials said, fueled by its recent success and a new royalty incentive program launched earlier this year.
The New Iberia location is also features the newest company designs that feature a smaller footprint and makes more use of vertical space in the kitchen, which cuts costs significantly for franchisees and allows for quicker development.
"We are committed to constantly investing in the Captain D's brand and showing our franchisees that we offer their business an unparalleled level of support," said Brad Reed, company chief development officer. "In addition to our ongoing corporate growth, we have always prioritized allocating company capital towards developing new innovations that help operators save money and improve efficiency."