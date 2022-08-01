Catalyst Bancorp, the parent company for Opelousas-based Catalyst Bank, reported a profit of $18,000 in the second quarter, up from a loss of $131,000 in the first quarter, following its rebranding.
The bank, formerly known as St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, had $208,000 in pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding and $171,000 in Bank Enterprise Award funding from the Community Development Financial Institution Fund.
Loans totaled $133.6 million at June 30, up $1.6 million from March 31, due to new residential mortgage loans and commercial and industrial loans and partially offset by a drop in commercial real estate loans.
Total deposits were $178.7 million at June 30, down 2% from March 31. Total average deposits were $183.3 million for the second quarter, up 2% from the first quarter.
"We're thrilled to have completed our rebrand to Catalyst Bank," President and CEO Joe Zanco said. "Our name now reflects our mission: to be catalysts for economic growth in our communities. During the second half of the year, we'll be laser focused on developing and deepening customer relationships. Thanks to the investment of our shareholders, we have a tremendous level of capital to invest in growing our company."