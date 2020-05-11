Stages Stores Inc., which operates five Gordman’s stores in Acadiana, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will begin liquidating its inventory once stores start to reopen this week.
Multiple outlets are reporting the company’s filing as it tried to survive a struggling retail outlook before being hit by the COVID-19 shutdown in March. Officials are also seeking a buyer and will stop the closing proceedings if one is secured.
The company has stores in Eunice, Opelousas, Crowley, Abbeville and New Iberia. It closed two Stage stores in Lafayette.
“This is a very difficult announcement and it was a decision that we reached only after exhausting every possible alternative,” president and CEO Michael Glazer said. “The increasingly challenging market environment was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required us to temporarily close all of our stores and furlough the vast majority of our associates. Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions.”
The company will reopen its stores in phases, including 557 stores on Friday and the rest either May 28 or June 4.