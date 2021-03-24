CGI has reached 600 jobs at its U.S. Delivery Center in Lafayette, exceeding expectations when it first opened in 2014, and is looking to hire dozens more, company officials announced Tuesday.
The global information technology firm, which reported 500 jobs in Lafayette just over a year ago, doubled its initial projection for Lafayette from 400 to 800, which it expects to reach in 2023. Its cumulative annual payroll now exceeds commitments by $40 million and is projected to top $480 million over the next decade, company officials said.
The company will expand into the 50,000-square-foot space in the Versailles Centre in downtown Lafayette this summer and house 400 employees there.
“CGI clients and professionals continue to benefit from outstanding local and regional partnerships in support of job creation and workforce development,” said William LaBar, vice president and U.S. Delivery Centers lead with CGI. “We are proud of our ongoing engagement with state and local government leaders, educators, and economic development partners who have helped grow high-tech educational opportunities and job-creation across the state of Louisiana.”
Local positions have been filled primarily with recruits from the Acadiana region, with approximately 35 percent hired through the company’s college recruiting program, drawing candidates from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and other state institutions. The company has also lured workers from outside Louisiana as more than 20% of its workforce has relocated from outside the state.
CGI projects another 30 college or entry-level hires in 2021 and is currently seeking 60 more employees.