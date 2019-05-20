Dressbarn will close all 650 of its stores, including its Lafayette store at River Marketplace, store officials announced Monday afternoon.
The women’s retailer that dates back to 1962 announced plans to wind down its retail operations, although plans for store closings will be released during the wind-down process.
The company has 13 stores in Louisiana.
“For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers,” Dressbarn CFO Steven Taylor said. “This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.”
Dressbarn, part of the Ascena Retail Group, recently completed its sale of Maurices to a London-based private equity firm after several of its stores were closed, including one at the Stirling Lafayette shopping center.
After the news was announced Monday, shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. rose 2.6% to $1.17 in extended trading. Shares of the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company are down more than 50% so far this year.
The closures will be the latest in Acadiana and in shopping centers around the country. Other local closures of late include two Stage stores, all Payless ShoeSource stores, the northside Walmart Supercenter, Charlotte Russe, Things Remembered, Maurice's, Gap, Gap Kids, Banana Republic, discount retailer Fred’s and one Mattress Firm store. Victoria's Secret has yet to announce which stores it plans to close.
According to a USA Today report, some 7,000 stores have been closed already in 2019.