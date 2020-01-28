Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Beauregard: 252195, Olympia Minerals 16, Jan. 22, Alligator Lake, Portrush Operating, N 89 D 29' 43" W 30,791.1' FROM NGS MONUMENT "MERRYVILLE" FALLING IN SEC 16-T4S-R12W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #225657-P&A).

DeSoto: 252193, HA RC SUK; Gus Laffitte 23 H, Jan. 22, Red River-Bull Bayou, Brix Operating, 2312' FWL & 341' FNL OF SEC 26-T13N-R12W. PBHL: 2607' FEL & 330' FNL OF SEC 23-T13N-R12W.

DeSoto: 252196, HA RC SUJ; Chamberlin 14-23 HC, Jan. 22, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 471' FEL & 983' FSL OF SEC 11-13N-R12W. PBHL: 1485' FEL & 330' FSL OF SEC 23-T13N-R12W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251058-EXPIRED).

DeSoto: 252197, JUR RA SUF; Brushy 32-5 HC, Jan. 22, Oxford, Vine Oil & Gas, 191' FSL & 1600' FEL OF SEC 29-11N-R12W. PBHL: 2545' FNL & 430' FEL OF SEC 5-T10N-R12W, HA RA SUP, PLEASANT HILL FIELD (7405).

DeSoto: 252197, JUR RA SUF; Brushy 32-5 HC, Jan. 22, Oxford, Vine Oil & Gas, 193' FSL & 1570' FEL OF SEC 29-T11N-R12W. PBHL: 2539' FNL & 1535' FEL OF SEC 5-T10N-R12W, HA RA SUP, PLEASANT HILL FIELD (7405).

St. Helena: 252194, MIO RA SUA; Denkmann NEG, Jan. 22, Greensburg NE, TMR Exploration, 114' FSL & 2445' FWL OF SEC 15-T2S-R6E.

Weekly well info by parish