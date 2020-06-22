The most effective way to reform police departments is to have more a diverse staff, Lafayette Police Department veteran Reggie Thomas said.

Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Thomas, who retired last month after 29 years with the department and will run for city marshal, noted how his efforts at diversifying staff while interim chief and deputy chief resulted in the department going from 11% minority to 22% between 2016 and 2020. It's still well below the city of Lafayette's minority rate of 35%, he noted.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The department began recruiting minorities at historic black colleges, including Grambling and Southern, and local churches four years ago. The best police officers, Thomas said, often come from the local neighborhoods since they just about everyone.

“You want to recruit those guys," he said.

Thomas also spoke about other experiences both in and out of the police work, including growing up in the Ninth Ward of New Orleans and how he was only 7 when his father was shot and killed. A mentor stepped into help as Thomas entered the Air Force after graduating from high school.

His family never got closure on his dad’s death or learn who may have committed the crime, he noted. The only call made was to his mother was in the middle of the night informing her of the death with a promise to follow up with a visit by police, which never occurred.

Thomas moved to Lafayette in 1990 when his wife, Lisa, enrolled at USL. Her brother was a recruiting officer for LPD and he convinced Reggie to join the force