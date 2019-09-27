New commercial
GENERAL RETAIL: 3147 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; description, shell; La Hacienda Commons, owner; Structure APAC, applicant; Timeline Builders LLC, contractor; $277,927.
Commercial additions/alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 105 Patriot Ave., Lafayette; William Brennan, owner; additional information inaccessible because of website error; $585,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5725 Johnston St., Space E-193, Lafayette: Mall of Acadiana, owner; description, H&M retail store; H&M US0705, applicant; National Contractors Inc., contractor; $1,428,903.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 113 Flagg Place, A, Lafayette; Jennings Family Chiropractic Clinic, owner; William Mills, applicant; self, dontractor; $24,000.
OTHER: 123 Wright St., Lafayette; Monte Lewis and Monte's Repair Shop Inc, owners; description, body shop expansion; Tony Richard, applicant; Monte's Repair Shop Inc., contractor; $70,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 2811 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Tyler Davis, owner and applicant; description, removing 3 walls; self, contractor; $1,200.
GENERAL RETAIL: 1137 South Bernard, Suite E, Broussard; Blush Boutique; tenant build-out; $84,000.
RESTAURANT: 224 St. Nazaire Road, Suite 101, Broussard; Burger Smith; tenant build-out; $686,291.
New houses
117 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $319,500.
203 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
529 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette; Michael Quereau; $72,000.
125 Thames Drive, Lafayette; Mclain Homes; $385,000.
113 Belle Helene Court, Lafayette; Becc Enterprises LLC; $754,800.
1002 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD HOMES LLC; $287, 690.
304 Rue de la Mosaique, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $316,393.