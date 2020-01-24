POUR Holdings, the parent company of POUR Restaurant and Bar, has bought two Romacelli Bistro e Vino locations and will renovate the River Ranch location next month.
POUR, which also bought the Sugar Mill Pond location at 220 Prescott Blvd. from Double R Restaurant Group for an undisclosed amount, will start renovations once building permits are approved by Lafayette Consolidated Government that will take about a month, POUR Holdings owner Walter Hidalgo said.
The move comes after POUR Holdings bought POUR from Double R and opened a second location in Youngsville in May.
Double R closed the Romacelli location in Couret Farms in November, Hidalgo said.
"Our past business partner in POUR decided to sell Romacelli in River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond back in December, and we thought it would be a good fit for us," Hidalgo said. "It's right in our neighborhood, and we can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned for it."
Plans include increasing the bar to nearly doubled in size, changing in decor and adding a wood fire pizza oven and pizza bar to the restaurant, located at 115 Stonemont Road, Hidalgo said. The wine and cocktail selection will be expanded at both locations.
"We want to make it a more fun place to go similar to what POUR is but with great Italian food," Hidalgo said. "It'll be a place where you can go sit on the patio or at the bar and have a pizza or pasta and a good glass of wine."
Double R owns Another Broken Egg Cafe locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.