The upcoming legislative session will be a busy one with state government getting billions of dollars in federal money through the American Rescue Plan.

Speaking with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast, Mike Michot, Senior Director of State Affairs for the Picard Group, talked about the upcoming session and how the Picard Group will work with clients through the legislative process. Among the Picard Group’s clients include the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Acadian Ambulance, Ochsner Lafayette General, the City of Broussard and other agencies.

You can listen to their conversation here.

The Picard Group’s staff now includes former House Speaker Chuck Kleckly and former Congressman Rodney Alexander.

Michot also spent time in the legislature and was in office under Gov. Mike Foster and assisted in passage of legislation involving the TOPS program, teacher pay raises and other business-friendly measures.

Back then, he noted, the Acadiana delegation worked with regional legislators to important bills passed and lawmakers voted for the district’s needs first. Now, he noted, political parties are the top priority, he said, and gerrymandering has helped districts remain solid Republican or Democrat.