The upcoming legislative session will be a busy one with state government getting billions of dollars in federal money through the American Rescue Plan.
Speaking with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast, Mike Michot, Senior Director of State Affairs for the Picard Group, talked about the upcoming session and how the Picard Group will work with clients through the legislative process. Among the Picard Group’s clients include the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Acadian Ambulance, Ochsner Lafayette General, the City of Broussard and other agencies.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The Picard Group’s staff now includes former House Speaker Chuck Kleckly and former Congressman Rodney Alexander.
Michot also spent time in the legislature and was in office under Gov. Mike Foster and assisted in passage of legislation involving the TOPS program, teacher pay raises and other business-friendly measures.
Back then, he noted, the Acadiana delegation worked with regional legislators to important bills passed and lawmakers voted for the district’s needs first. Now, he noted, political parties are the top priority, he said, and gerrymandering has helped districts remain solid Republican or Democrat.
Acadiana Business Today: Developers behind Trappey's site want to turn it into riverfront development, 'something we just don't' have'
Developers behind Trappey's site want to turn it into riverfront development, 'something we just don't' have'
Some economists are predicting another Roaring '20s economy once the coronavirus pandemic ends. When the Spanish flu pandemic ended just after…
Turner Industries, a Baton Rouge-based industrial construction company that is one of the state's top private employers, will open a division …
While many have complained about all they've missed out on over the last year, it would seem that June DeVall could one up anyone.
The restaurant-to-home delivery service has been renamed Bite Squad.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has created a webpage to assist operators of live music clubs, movie theaters, museums, performing arts…
Lobbyist Mike Michot on Discover Lafayette podcast: Upcoming legislative session should be a busy one thanks for federal money
The upcoming legislative session will be a busy one with state government getting billions of dollars in federal money through the American Re…