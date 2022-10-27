Catalyst Bancorp, the parent company for Opelousas-based Catalyst Bank, reported a profit of $139,000 in the third quarter, up from $18,000 in the second quarter, bank officials announced Thursday.
The bank, formerly known as St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, had $28,000 in pre-tax costs associated with its rebranding after having $208,000 in the second quarter.
Loans totaled $131.7 million at Sept. 30, down $1.9 million from June 30, after additional funding of existing construction and land loans were largely offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio. PPP loans, which totaled $22,000 at June 30, were fully paid off during the third quarter.
Total deposits were $184.2 million at Sept. 30, up 3% from June 30, which was mostly due to an increase in NOW account balances and partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Total average deposits were $185.5 million for the third quarter, up 1% from the second quarter.
"We just celebrated our first anniversary as a public company and will celebrate the Bank's centennial in November," bank President and CEO Joe Zanco said. "Our team is tremendously excited with the response we've received from our rebranding to Catalyst Bank."