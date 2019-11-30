Even before working at the Cancer Center of Acadiana for seven years, Catherine Carriere was intimately familiar with the deadly disease.
Her husband is a two-time cancer survivor and her duties at her job meant she was accustomed with how others dealt with being diagnosed and how she could help them.
However, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, it was her family, friends, co-workers and those experiences that helped guide her through the harrowing ordeal.
“It was more than a little bit of a shock. Working here, I knew what the routine was going to be, but it was still like a fog at first. They guided when it came to what doctors to see and what I’d need,” Carriere said.
The road to beating her breast cancer took Carriere through a gamut of tests and procedures including a double mastectomy and chemotherapy. Thankfully, her cancer was caught and treatment started early at the Cancer Center of Acadiana. She was in remission by 2018.
“This has definitely helped me be able to connect more with patients,” Carriere said. “I was always the spouse, so I could always speak to the spouse or the people with the patient, but now I can speak as a patient.
“It’s really given me an opportunity to share my experience and give them nonmedical guidance and advice,” Carriere continued. “Through that, I feel like I’ve helped a lot of people and made a lot of friends with both women and men.”
Carriere has been with the Cancer Center of Acadiana since it opened on Dec. 1, 2009.
The center was founded by Dr. Michael Cain and Craig Ortego in order to give cancer patients a high-quality alternative to having to drive to Houston or New Orleans for treatment.
It brought together a number of local doctors who specialize in cancer treatment under one roof. Drs. Deborah Johnson, Victoria Panelli, Paulette Blanchet and Cain brought their practices together. Carriere was already working for Blanchet and came with her to the new center.
“We’re very proud of the cancer services we can provide patients throughout the Acadiana region,” Cain said. “We started as a small, self-contained cancer center that has grown by leaps and bounds so we’re able to offer patients services in their communities where their support struct.”
In the 10 years Carriere has been there, the medical center has blossomed from a combination of four oncology practices with only six physicians and one administrator providers to 45 providers, 15 of which are nurse practitioners, and 10 administrators or managers.
Because of the high cancer rate in south Louisiana, the center has opened satellite offices in Opelousas, New Iberia, Eunice, Crowley, Ville Platte and Abbeville over the past decade to better serve its patients across Acadiana.
“Louisiana is always in the Top 20 for oncology diagnosis in the United States, we had to branch out to these other areas to keep services close to home and we’ve remained in the top decile for patient satisfaction since month No. 1. It’s not about us. It’s about the patients,” Ortego said.
When the center started out, they expected around 30 infusion patients a day and to see around 80 patients a day in the clinic. On opening day, they saw 83 infusion patients and 125 clinical patients.
Today, the Cancer Center of Acadiana sees on average about 72 infusion patients and 250 clinical patients a day, not counting the rural satellite locations.
According to Ortego, if not for the rural offices, they would not be able to handle the amount of patients they see on a daily basis even with their constant efforts to recruit more doctors, nurses and other staff.
“South Louisiana is higher than the majority of the state in lung, breast and prostate cancers. We’ll be opening our new breast center in February. We’ve also gone live with a lung screening program,” Ortego said. “If we can get the cancers early, the odds are more likely it will be curable. We’re trying to be innovative. We’re constantly evolving.”