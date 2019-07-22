Both locations of longtime Lafayette shoe store Greenwood Shoes are closed just days before the owner's pretrial hearing for arson.
The 434 Jefferson St. location, which had been a staple of downtown Lafayette since 1975, is completely empty besides a few boxes and chairs.
Meanwhile, its second location at 105 Arnould Blvd. in the On The Boulevard Shopping Center has been closed since Friday. According to workers in neighboring stores, Greenwood Shoes closed around lunchtime on Friday and has not since reopened.
The store's Facebook page and website have also been taken down.
Greenwood Shoes' owner David LeBlanc was charged with alleged arson on April 25, 2018 in connection to the Feb. 4, 2018 fire that started in the store's stock room area. At the time of the fire, the business was closed and the building's owner and the tenant of the upstairs apartment, Lynette Knippa, was out of town. No one was injured, although the building sustained heavy smoke damage and adjacent buildings also sustained minor smoke damage.
The downtown location of Greenwood Shoes was renovated and reopened on Aug. 26. Investigators ruled the fire was intentionally set and said they believe the motive was insurance fraud. LeBlanc plead "not guilty" to the charges and has a pretrial hearing set for this Thursday.
The Acadiana Advocate reached out to LeBlanc and Greenwood shoes for comment on the closing, but did not hear back from them by the time of this article's publishing.
