BBR Creative has named Lizzie Viera as project manager and Lauren Dooley as digital marketing technologist.
Viera is responsible for managing resources, schedules and production for client projects, and working with account executives. She was with nonprofit Acadiana Food Hub. She received a master's degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, holds a bachelor's degree in nutritional sciences and is trained in dietetics.
Dooley oversees campaign tracking and reporting for the agency’s clients and was an interactive marketing specialist at Potenza. She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, with experience managing paid search, contextual and retargeting campaigns as well as working with Google Analytics data. She is certified in Google AdWord Fundamentals, Google Search Ads and Google Analytics.
Regions Bank has named Russell Nolan as commercial relationship manager for southwest Louisiana, customizing financial products and services for clients, including local governments and educational institutions, as well as health care and nonprofit organizations.
Nolan has more than 30 years of banking and relationship management experience and was a government banking industry executive for J.P. Morgan. He is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
