Longtime Lafayette Habitat for Humanity director Melinda Taylor will be among those honored at the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards.

Taylor is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.

10 Acadiana leaders selected for 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards; meet the honorees United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of honorees for the 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards, presented by Home Bank.

Taylor has been with the Lafayette agency since 2000 and before that led the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, agency. To date, Lafayette HFH has built over 130 homes in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes and completed numerous repair projects for low-income homeowners.

Habitat brings together volunteers from corporations, faith-based groups, schools and civic organizations to build high-quality homes alongside future homebuyers, who then purchase their homes via affordable mortgages that the organization finances.

Lafayette Habitat is also committed to creating vibrant neighborhoods and is engaged in supporting resident-led revitalization initiatives in the city’s urban core. In 2018 it and the McComb-Veazey neighborhood were chosen by Habitat International to be part of a select cohort of 10 coalitions from across the U.S. participating in deep-dive, asset-based community development work within their communities.

A firm believer in the power of Habitat’s model of creating individual and community change through collaboration, Taylor believes revitalizing neighborhoods and restoring connectedness is essential to the health and well-being of a local community and the nation. Long-term solutions for poverty, health disparities and economic inequality, she noted, are rooted in healthy and resilient communities.

Taylor is on the board of Housing Louisiana, co-chair of the Acadiana Housing Alliance, a member of the First Horizon Community advisory board and chair of the Acadiana VOAD Long Term Recovery Coalition.

A native of Wichita, Kansas and a graduate of Wichita State University, Taylor also completed graduate studies in literature at Arizona State University and served as a research assistant at the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies.