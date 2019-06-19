A Waffle House will open later this month or early next month just south of the Acadiana Mall, company officials say.
The location will be the sixth in Lafayette Parish for the Atlanta-based company and will employ around 20 people, spokesman Pat Warner said. Applications are still being taken at its 203 Ambassador Caffery Parkway location.
"Our decision to build here is based on the support of our other five restaurants in the parish," he said. "This will be our second new restaurant to open in Lafayette Parish in the last three years, and we're excited to bring another new Waffle House restaurant to the area."
Waffle House locations are used as gauge for FEMA on how severe the damage caused by a hurricane has been on an area. The "Waffle House Test" gauges if the restaurant, which routinely opens after natural disasters to feed first responders and others, is open and if it's offering a full menu. If it's closed, the Waffle House Index is red, which is a bad sign for the recovery of that area.
Acadiana Business Today: Despite rate cuts for 1.4 million Louisiana drivers, state still among most expensive in U.S.; Temporary drainage tax may be headed to Lafayette Parish voters
More than 1.4 million customers of some major automobile insurers across Louisiana are seeing lower rates as the companies compete for new bus…
Lafayette Parish voters may be asked this fall to approve a temporary sales tax to fund drainage improvements.
Medical startup NeuroRescue will open in the Oil Center at 412 Travis St., No. 105, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
A Waffle House will open later this month or early next month just south of the Acadiana Mall, company officials say.
Cross Culture: Literary performances to highlight Poetry to the People Tour stop in Arnaudville this week
Unbeknown to most, there are three bayous flowing through the two-parish town of Arnaudville.
Grand Coteau-based Noble Plastics was among the winners of the 2019 Manufacturing Leadership Award earlier this month by the National Associat…