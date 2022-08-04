Homes sales dipped again in July in both Acadiana and Lafayette Parish with the year-over-year total dropping for a fifth straight month as higher interest rates and lower inventory continues to ice the market.
Total homes sold dropped 16% in Acadiana and 21% in Lafayette Parish as numbers almost across the board were down for the month, according to data compiled by Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. Homes sold outside of Lafayette Parish and newly constructed homes in Lafayette Parish were also down, as were the number of pending sales and new listings reported.
The average sale price of a home in Lafayette Parish last month remained above $300,000 but dropped slightly from last month’s average. It’s still up significantly from the average sale price of $265,000 from a year ago.
It’s pushed the average sale price for the year up 11% from a year ago. Pushing that is the price of a newly constructed home, which has had an average sale price of $305,408 this year.
“Inflation, interest rates and inventory will continue to influence our housing market through the remainder of 2022 and beyond,” Bacque wrote. “Each will have some impact on our market. The market shift has begun.”