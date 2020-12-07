Executive business coach Jim Dore leans on tips from longtime college and NFL football coach Lou Holtz when it comes to leading.
Do what’s wright and avoid what’s wrong. Do everything to the best of your ability. Show people you care.
Dore is part of Vistage International, the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization. He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast to discuss his career and passion for helping business people become leaders in their field.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Dore, who was head of Josh Guillory’s transition team when he took office at mayor-president, shared some of his tips of being a good leader.
Listen to your employees. Many are doing the job of three, four or five people during these COVID times and it is challenging for them. You have to acknowledge the stress people are under and communicate that you understand that.
Trust is key. You will gain your employees’ trust if you listen to their concerns and respond accordingly. Dore calls the best talks with staff “Carefrontational Conversations” as you must care about the individuals you speak with as they share frustrations and concerns.
Transparency is important. Keep your employees informed of the business conditions of your company. They may not realize how tight cash is and expect a raise or bonus when this is impossible. Keeping them informed give them a true picture of the situation.
The Vistage process includes working with executives who are looking to improve their operations for success. It features one-on-one sessions with Dore holds to discuss their concerns and the CEO peer advisory group that meets monthly.