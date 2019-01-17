Louanne Greenwald, director of the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, spoke recently with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Greenwald remembers the joy she felt at her first major exhibit in Akron, Ohio where she grew up. The beauty of an exhibit by Julian Schnabel who was known for his “plate paintings” — large-scale paintings set on broken ceramic plates — remains with her.

Before taking her current job in July 2014, she worked as a consultant in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles raising funds for educational institutions. In Los Angeles, she served as curator and educator for the Natural History Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the MAK Center for Art and Architecture.

Her vision for the museum is one where the museum is not exclusive to the fine arts community or the university. Greenwald feels programming needs to be diverse, responsive to the community and considerate of the city’s many constituencies.

