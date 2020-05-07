The stay-at-home order doesn't mean you should stop being active. Nanette Cook, a physical education teacher at Cathedral-Carmel School, has stayed in touch with her students during the coronavirus pandemic to keep everyone moving.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Nourish Your Health podcast, Cook has taught at all levels from elementary school to university, in both public and private schools. Known as “Coach Cookie” to her students, she is also a fitness, nutrition, and wellness instructor at the Lourdes Fitness Center and a two-term Lafayette City Council member.
Cook, who has a master's degree in health and physical education, has regularly posted instructional pieces online so that students may stay on track as they learn from home.
"It’s been my mission to make everyone aware of how important movement is," Cook said. "We can get too comfortable sitting on the couch watching TV or playing on the computer. As a PE teacher, it’s my job to make sure my students are out and about moving around. There are a million and one apps out there that can help you with exercise, start a new eating program or try new things.”
She and her husband, David, have just embarked on a month of prescriptions found in the “The Big Book of 30-Day Challenges” which encourages you to do things such as journaling your food intake, laugh every day, and try yoga.