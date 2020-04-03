Issued March 23-27
New commercial
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 5900 Johnston St., Lafayette; Christian Brothers Auto Corp., owner; description, auto repair facility; Lecraw Engineering Inc., applicant; Cloud CM LLC, contractor; $1,038,926.
Commercial additions/alterations
SWIMMING POOL: 504 N. Pierce St., Lafayette; Brook Pointe Apartments, owner; Russell Pool Co., applicant and contractor; $88,400.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 4401 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, A-100, Lafayette; Geico, owner; Jeremy Lail, applicant; Lail Construction LLC, contractor; $50,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1253 S. College Road, Lafayette; Lalande Group Office, owner; description, change of occupancy — residential to office building; Mark Lalande, applicant; L Michaud Construction LLC, contractor; $95,000.
OTHER: 800 S. Buchanan St. Lafayette; Lafayette Parish Courthouse, owner; description, courthouse partial third and seventh floor; Philippe E. Prouet, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $1,309,000.
SALON/SPA: 4519 Johnston St., B and C, Lafayette; Alpha Barber Co., owner; description, Barber Shop; Nicholas Guidry, applicant and contractor; $25,000.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE BUILDING: 149 James Comeaux Road, Lafayette; Castle Row Construction, applicant and contractor; $10,000.
RESTAURANT: 838 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Old Piccadilly, owner; Fremin General Contractors LLC, applicant and contractor; $55,545.
New houses
400 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
400 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
300 Laurence Ave., Lafayette; Timeline Builders LLC; $706,500.
109 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $184,500.
107 Pooler Drive, Lafayette; William Cummins; $175,000.
309 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
318 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $256,500.
301 Tasvo Trail, Lafayette; Mohammed Alghudari; $490,500.
116 Carriage Lakes Drive, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $294,041.
105 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $190,033.
214 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $190,033.
213 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $243,645.
127 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $279,442.
712 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.
Acadiana Business Today: Coronavirus update: Half of ventilators, 81% of ICU beds are already in use in Acadiana; Louisiana sees 42% increase in coronavirus cases
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Acadiana, state health officials on Thursday released new data showing in the seven-pa…
McDonald’s locations in the Acadiana will soon require workers to have their temperatures taken before reporting for work in response to the c…
Louisiana confirmed a massive number of new coronavirus cases Thursday – 2,726, bringing the total statewide above 9,100 – as officials discov…
Hampr, an app-based wash-and-fold laundry service that started earlier this year, is offering free one-year memberships to Lafayette General H…
Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Companies, has promoted Brett Fontenot to director of safety and inspections; Julia Hesse to …