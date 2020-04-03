Issued March 23-27

New commercial

WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 5900 Johnston St., Lafayette; Christian Brothers Auto Corp., owner; description, auto repair facility; Lecraw Engineering Inc., applicant; Cloud CM LLC, contractor; $1,038,926.

Commercial additions/alterations

SWIMMING POOL: 504 N. Pierce St., Lafayette; Brook Pointe Apartments, owner; Russell Pool Co., applicant and contractor; $88,400.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 4401 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, A-100, Lafayette; Geico, owner; Jeremy Lail, applicant; Lail Construction LLC, contractor; $50,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 1253 S. College Road, Lafayette; Lalande Group Office, owner; description, change of occupancy — residential to office building; Mark Lalande, applicant; L Michaud Construction LLC, contractor; $95,000.

OTHER: 800 S. Buchanan St. Lafayette; Lafayette Parish Courthouse, owner; description, courthouse partial third and seventh floor; Philippe E. Prouet, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $1,309,000.

SALON/SPA: 4519 Johnston St., B and C, Lafayette; Alpha Barber Co., owner; description, Barber Shop; Nicholas Guidry, applicant and contractor; $25,000.

Commercial demolition

OFFICE BUILDING: 149 James Comeaux Road, Lafayette; Castle Row Construction, applicant and contractor; $10,000.

RESTAURANT: 838 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Old Piccadilly, owner; Fremin General Contractors LLC, applicant and contractor; $55,545.

New houses

400 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.

400 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

300 Laurence Ave., Lafayette; Timeline Builders LLC; $706,500.

109 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $184,500.

107 Pooler Drive, Lafayette; William Cummins; $175,000.

309 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.

318 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $256,500.

301 Tasvo Trail, Lafayette; Mohammed Alghudari; $490,500.

116 Carriage Lakes Drive, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $294,041.

105 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $190,033.

214 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $190,033.

213 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $243,645.

127 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $279,442.

712 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.

