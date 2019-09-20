The creation of three cultural districts on the north side of Lafayette may help bring more artistic and commercial reinvestment into historically and culturally important areas of the city that have been underserved.

The Greater Freetown, University Gateway and Oil Center Cultural districts will join Lafayette's current Downtown and McComb-Veazey cultural districts to bring the city's total to five. Within these districts, tax incentives from state and federal programs can be used to promote the cultural and artistic economy as well as revitalize older buildings for commercial use, officials said during a Thursday night meeting.

"One of the best tools the state offers to attract investment and support the cultural economy is the state cultural district program," said Kate Durio, chief cultural officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government and the CREATE Initiative. "We've been looking at Opportunity Zones and historic buildings and where cultural activity is already happening. So we're establishing cultural districts around those areas. The really great thing for Lafayette is that it's the only way you can access these state historic tax credits."

According to Durio, the move was a way to help boost the cultural economy. Any building within the districts that meets the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development's construction and rehabilitation criteria will generate revenue, and any built before 1970 could qualify for a 20% tax credit on qualifying rehabilitation expenditures.

"We have a wealth of information on our website, www.louisianahp.com. Make sure if you're doing an application that you check it out as it gives you the best guidance and advice on treatments and practices for your building even if you're not going for the tax credit," said Alison Saunders, Tax Incentives Director at Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation.

The Federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Incentive program has leveraged over $89.97 billion in private investment to preserve 43,328 historic income-producing properties since it was established in 1976.

Since 1978, Louisiana has been a leader in certified rehabilitation projects and has leveraged over $4.36 billion in private investment in Louisiana communities. A companion program through the state could allow a building's renovation for commercial use to get an additional 20 percent from the state as well.

"When we're looking at areas like University where we're trying to attract investment, we can access 20 percent historic tax credits for commercial properties in a historic district," she said. "All of these areas are really primed for redevelopment and reinvestment, and so this is just another tool like opportunity zones that we can access to help attract some of that investment."